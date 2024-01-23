IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors turn bearish

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's open price was ₹280, close price was ₹267.15, high was ₹280, low was ₹280. The company's market capitalization is ₹26,334.44 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON is ₹230.85, while the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 196,521 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|49.74
|0.5
|1.02
|48.24
|22.56
|30037.99
|Brigade Enterprises
|963.0
|-14.3
|-1.46
|1015.45
|437.4
|22226.04
|IRCON International
|237.9
|-29.25
|-10.95
|230.85
|50.15
|22374.87
|NBCC India
|105.77
|4.0
|3.93
|95.93
|30.96
|19038.6
|KEC International
|631.0
|14.45
|2.34
|739.0
|437.95
|16222.28
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹240.45. There has been a 9.99% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -26.7. This indicates a significant drop in the value of IRCON stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|31.93%
|3 Months
|58.24%
|6 Months
|186.74%
|YTD
|55.83%
|1 Year
|338.95%
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 196,521. The closing price for the stock was ₹267.15.
