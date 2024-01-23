Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -9.99 %. The stock closed at 267.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's open price was 280, close price was 267.15, high was 280, low was 280. The company's market capitalization is 26,334.44 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON is 230.85, while the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for the day was 196,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST IRCON share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IRB Infrastructure Developers49.740.51.0248.2422.5630037.99
Brigade Enterprises963.0-14.3-1.461015.45437.422226.04
IRCON International237.9-29.25-10.95230.8550.1522374.87
NBCC India105.774.03.9395.9330.9619038.6
KEC International631.014.452.34739.0437.9516222.28
23 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹240.45, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹267.15

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 240.45. There has been a 9.99% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -26.7. This indicates a significant drop in the value of IRCON stock.

23 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was 225, while the high price reached 280.9.

23 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

IRCON International stock reached a low of 225 and a high of 280.9 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week31.93%
3 Months58.24%
6 Months186.74%
YTD55.83%
1 Year338.95%
