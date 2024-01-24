Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
IRCON stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -13.98 %. The stock closed at 267.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.8 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at 280 and closed at 267.15. The stock reached a high of 280.9 and a low of 225. The market capitalization of IRCON is 21,613.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 230.85 and the 52-week low is 50.15. On the BSE, there was a total volume of 13,359,440 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹267.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, a total of 13,359,440 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 267.15.

