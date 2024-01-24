IRCON Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹280 and closed at ₹267.15. The stock reached a high of ₹280.9 and a low of ₹225. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21,613.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹230.85 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. On the BSE, there was a total volume of 13,359,440 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.