IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 229.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of IRCON was 232.05 and the close price was 229.8. The stock had a high of 247 and a low of 215. The market capitalization of IRCON is 22,685.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 230.85 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 6,813,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹241.2, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹229.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON has increased by 4.96% or 11.4. The stock is currently priced at 241.2.

25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹229.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IRCON on the BSE was 6,813,537 shares. The closing price for the day was 229.8.

