IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

IRCON Share Price Today : IRCON's stock opened at ₹243.95 and closed at ₹241.20 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹252.25 and a low of ₹241.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹23,249.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹230.85 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON shares was 2,441,146.
The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹247.2, which represents a 2.49% increase. The net change is 6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 6 points. Overall, this data indicates that IRCON stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
