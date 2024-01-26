Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 241.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : IRCON's stock opened at 243.95 and closed at 241.20 on the last day. The stock had a high of 252.25 and a low of 241.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is 23,249.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 230.85 and 50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON shares was 2,441,146.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹247.2, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹241.2

The current data for IRCON stock shows that the price is 247.2, which represents a 2.49% increase. The net change is 6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 6 points. Overall, this data indicates that IRCON stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

26 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹241.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, a total of 2,441,146 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 241.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.