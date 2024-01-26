IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

IRCON Share Price Today : IRCON's stock opened at ₹243.95 and closed at ₹241.20 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹252.25 and a low of ₹241.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹23,249.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹230.85 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON shares was 2,441,146.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.