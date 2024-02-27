Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 231.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.35 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 231.15 and closed at 228.75. The stock reached a high of 237.4 and a low of 228 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON stands at 21,810.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9 and the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,877,205 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹233.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹231.9

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 233.35, with a net change of 1.45 and a percent change of 0.63. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹228.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,877,205 with a closing price of 228.75.

