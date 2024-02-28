Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 231.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.6 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 233.35, reached a high of 238.5, and a low of 230.45 before closing at 231.9. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at 21,782.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 280.9, while the 52-week low was 50.15. The BSE trading volume for IRCON was 1,892,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹231.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCON on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,892,733 shares with a closing price of 231.9.

