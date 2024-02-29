IRCON Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹233.1 and closed at ₹231.6. The stock reached a high of ₹233.4 and a low of ₹218 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹21020.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280.9 and the 52-week low is ₹50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1529214 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.