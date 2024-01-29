IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Plunges in Trading Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹243.95 and closed at ₹241.2. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹252.25, while the lowest price was ₹241.45. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹23,249.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹280.9 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,441,146 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IRCON share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Phoenix Mills 2312.35 16.8 0.73 2673.75 1186.45 41300.64 IRB Infrastructure Developers 57.27 6.65 13.14 51.46 22.56 34585.35 IRCON International 244.7 -2.5 -1.01 280.9 50.15 23014.42 Brigade Enterprises 988.35 15.8 1.62 1015.45 441.45 22811.12 NBCC India 125.78 11.04 9.62 119.42 30.96 22640.4

IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was ₹242.5, while the high price reached ₹254.65.

IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹243.95, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹247.2 The current stock price of IRCON is ₹243.95 with a percent change of -1.31%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.31%. The net change in the stock price is -3.25, showing a decrease of ₹3.25.

IRCON share price Live :IRCON trading at ₹246.3, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹247.2 The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹246.3 with a percent change of -0.36. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock's price is -0.9, indicating a decrease of ₹0.9. Click here for IRCON Dividend

IRCON share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Phoenix Mills 2313.05 17.5 0.76 2673.75 1186.45 41313.14 IRB Infrastructure Developers 57.11 6.49 12.82 51.46 22.56 34488.73 IRCON International 246.2 -1.0 -0.4 280.9 50.15 23155.5 Brigade Enterprises 983.0 10.45 1.07 1015.45 441.45 22687.64 NBCC India 122.45 7.71 6.72 119.42 30.96 22041.0

IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of IRCON International stock is ₹243.6 and the high price is ₹254.65.

IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹248.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹247.2 The current stock price of IRCON is ₹248.7, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

IRCON Live Updates IRCON INTERNATIONAL More Information

IRCON share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 21.17% 3 Months 57.68% 6 Months 159.85% YTD 44.25% 1 Year 324.83%

IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹249.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹247.2 Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON is ₹249.5. There has been a 0.93% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON closed at ₹241.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,441,146. The closing price for the shares was ₹241.2.