IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Plunges in Trading Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹243.95 and closed at ₹241.2. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹252.25, while the lowest price was ₹241.45. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹23,249.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹280.9 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,441,146 shares.
IRCON share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Phoenix Mills
|2312.35
|16.8
|0.73
|2673.75
|1186.45
|41300.64
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|57.27
|6.65
|13.14
|51.46
|22.56
|34585.35
|IRCON International
|244.7
|-2.5
|-1.01
|280.9
|50.15
|23014.42
|Brigade Enterprises
|988.35
|15.8
|1.62
|1015.45
|441.45
|22811.12
|NBCC India
|125.78
|11.04
|9.62
|119.42
|30.96
|22640.4
IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was ₹242.5, while the high price reached ₹254.65.
IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹243.95, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹247.2
The current stock price of IRCON is ₹243.95 with a percent change of -1.31%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.31%. The net change in the stock price is -3.25, showing a decrease of ₹3.25.
IRCON share price Live :IRCON trading at ₹246.3, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹247.2
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹246.3 with a percent change of -0.36. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock's price is -0.9, indicating a decrease of ₹0.9.
Click here for IRCON Dividend
IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of IRCON International stock is ₹243.6 and the high price is ₹254.65.
IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹248.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹247.2
The current stock price of IRCON is ₹248.7, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.
IRCON Live Updates
IRCON INTERNATIONAL
IRCON share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.17%
|3 Months
|57.68%
|6 Months
|159.85%
|YTD
|44.25%
|1 Year
|324.83%
IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹249.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹247.2
Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON is ₹249.5. There has been a 0.93% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON closed at ₹241.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,441,146. The closing price for the shares was ₹241.2.
