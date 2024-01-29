IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Plunges in Trading Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹243.95 and closed at ₹241.2. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹252.25, while the lowest price was ₹241.45. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹23,249.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹280.9 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,441,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.