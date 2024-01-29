Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 247.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCON's stock opened at 243.95 and closed at 241.2. The highest price recorded during the day was 252.25, while the lowest price was 241.45. The market capitalization of IRCON is 23,249.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 280.9 and 50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,441,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST IRCON share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Phoenix Mills2312.3516.80.732673.751186.4541300.64
IRB Infrastructure Developers57.276.6513.1451.4622.5634585.35
IRCON International244.7-2.5-1.01280.950.1523014.42
Brigade Enterprises988.3515.81.621015.45441.4522811.12
NBCC India125.7811.049.62119.4230.9622640.4
29 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IRCON International stock was 242.5, while the high price reached 254.65.

29 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹243.95, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹247.2

The current stock price of IRCON is 243.95 with a percent change of -1.31%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.31%. The net change in the stock price is -3.25, showing a decrease of 3.25.

29 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON trading at ₹246.3, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹247.2

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 246.3 with a percent change of -0.36. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock's price is -0.9, indicating a decrease of 0.9.

29 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST IRCON share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Phoenix Mills2313.0517.50.762673.751186.4541313.14
IRB Infrastructure Developers57.116.4912.8251.4622.5634488.73
IRCON International246.2-1.0-0.4280.950.1523155.5
Brigade Enterprises983.010.451.071015.45441.4522687.64
NBCC India122.457.716.72119.4230.9622041.0
29 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST IRCON International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IRCON International stock is 243.6 and the high price is 254.65.

29 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹248.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹247.2

The current stock price of IRCON is 248.7, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week21.17%
3 Months57.68%
6 Months159.85%
YTD44.25%
1 Year324.83%
29 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST IRCON share price update :IRCON trading at ₹249.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹247.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON is 249.5. There has been a 0.93% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

29 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON closed at ₹241.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,441,146. The closing price for the shares was 241.2.

