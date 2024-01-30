Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 247.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was 251.95, and the close price was 247.2. The stock had a high of 254.65 and a low of 242.5. The market capitalization of IRCON is 22,967.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 280.9 and 50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,620,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST IRCON Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST IRCON share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.2%
3 Months57.02%
6 Months150.98%
YTD42.47%
1 Year331.83%
30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST IRCON share price NSE Live :IRCON trading at ₹244.2, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹247.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON is 244.2. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3. This suggests that the stock has depreciated by 3 units.

30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹244.2, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹247.2

The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is 244.2, which represents a percent change of -1.21. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 3. Overall, this data suggests that the IRCON stock price has experienced a slight decline.

30 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹247.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,620,924. The closing price for the day was 247.2.

