IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors sell off

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was ₹251.95, and the close price was ₹247.2. The stock had a high of ₹254.65 and a low of ₹242.5. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹22,967.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹280.9 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,620,924 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.2%
|3 Months
|57.02%
|6 Months
|150.98%
|YTD
|42.47%
|1 Year
|331.83%
Based on the current data, the stock price of IRCON is ₹244.2. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3. This suggests that the stock has depreciated by 3 units.
The current data of IRCON stock shows that the price is ₹244.2, which represents a percent change of -1.21. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.21% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -3, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹3. Overall, this data suggests that the IRCON stock price has experienced a slight decline.
On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,620,924. The closing price for the day was ₹247.2.
