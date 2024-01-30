IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets as investors sell off

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was ₹251.95, and the close price was ₹247.2. The stock had a high of ₹254.65 and a low of ₹242.5. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹22,967.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹280.9 and ₹50.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,620,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.