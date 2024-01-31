Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -3.87 %. The stock closed at 244.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Stock Price Today

IRCON Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IRCON was 245.35, and it closed at 244.2. The stock reached a high of 248 and a low of 227.15 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCON is 22,078.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 280.9, while the 52-week low is 50.15. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,593,017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST IRCON share price Today :IRCON trading at ₹234.75, down -3.87% from yesterday's ₹244.2

The current data of IRCON stock shows that its price is 234.75. There has been a percent change of -3.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.45, which implies a decrease of 9.45 in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCON share price Live :IRCON closed at ₹244.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IRCON on the BSE, a total of 3,593,017 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 244.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!