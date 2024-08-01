IRCON Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹295.95, reached a high of ₹296.6, and closed at ₹295.1. The low for the day was ₹287. The market capitalization for IRCON is ₹27,133.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹351.65 and the 52-week low is ₹93.2. The BSE volume for the day was 338,487 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 7.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 338 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹296.6 & ₹287 yesterday to end at ₹288.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.