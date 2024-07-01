IRCON Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹270, closed at ₹269.5 with a high of ₹273.5 and a low of ₹267.5. The market capitalization of IRCON was ₹25,379.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹301.4 and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 774,966 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.53
|Support 1
|266.28
|Resistance 2
|276.27
|Support 2
|263.77
|Resistance 3
|278.78
|Support 3
|260.03
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 19.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹273.5 & ₹267.5 yesterday to end at ₹269.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend