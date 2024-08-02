IRCON Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹290.35 and closed at ₹288.5. The stock reached a high of ₹291.1 and a low of ₹283.4. The market capitalization of IRCON stands at ₹26,988.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹351.65 and the 52-week low is ₹93.2. On the BSE, a total of 274,705 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|290.97
|Support 1
|283.27
|Resistance 2
|294.83
|Support 2
|279.43
|Resistance 3
|298.67
|Support 3
|275.57
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 6.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹291.1 & ₹283.4 yesterday to end at ₹286.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.