Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 269.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's open price was 269.95, closing at 269.85. The stock reached a high of 274.85 and a low of 267.5. The market capitalization stood at 25492.68 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON was 301.4, and the 52-week low was 79. The BSE volume for the day was 959195 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The IRCON stock price has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at 271.80. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 224.85% to reach 271.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months11.18%
6 Months55.4%
YTD58.26%
1 Year224.85%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.73Support 1267.53
Resistance 2278.42Support 2264.02
Resistance 3281.93Support 3260.33
02 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 20.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
02 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14214 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 959 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹269.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 274.85 & 267.5 yesterday to end at 269.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.