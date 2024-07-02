IRCON Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's open price was ₹269.95, closing at ₹269.85. The stock reached a high of ₹274.85 and a low of ₹267.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹25492.68 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON was ₹301.4, and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 959195 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The IRCON stock price has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹271.80. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 224.85% to reach ₹271.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|11.18%
|6 Months
|55.4%
|YTD
|58.26%
|1 Year
|224.85%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.73
|Support 1
|267.53
|Resistance 2
|278.42
|Support 2
|264.02
|Resistance 3
|281.93
|Support 3
|260.33
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 20.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 959 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.85 & ₹267.5 yesterday to end at ₹269.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend