IRCON Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹272.35 and closed at ₹271.05. The stock reached a high of ₹277.5 and a low of ₹270.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,878.29 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON was ₹301.4 and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 471,405 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹277.5 & ₹270.8 yesterday to end at ₹271.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend