Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 271.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 272.35 and closed at 271.05. The stock reached a high of 277.5 and a low of 270.8. The market capitalization stood at 25,878.29 crore. The 52-week high for IRCON was 301.4 and the 52-week low was 79. The BSE volume for the day was 471,405 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13979 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹271.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 277.5 & 270.8 yesterday to end at 271.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.