IRCON Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹299.2 and closed at ₹269.6. The high for the day was ₹299.2 and the low was ₹282.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,649.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹301.4 and the 52-week low was ₹78.46. The BSE trading volume for the day was 405,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON touched a high of 291.4 & a low of 281.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.03
|Support 1
|280.83
|Resistance 2
|296.32
|Support 2
|275.92
|Resistance 3
|301.23
|Support 3
|270.63
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCON's stock price has increased by 6.51% to reach ₹287.15, in line with its industry peers. Other companies in the same sector, like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC India, and KEC International, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 2.73% and 2.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|72.81
|6.73
|10.18
|76.55
|24.97
|43969.96
|Brigade Enterprises
|1339.2
|54.65
|4.25
|1331.15
|535.0
|30948.88
|IRCON International
|287.15
|17.55
|6.51
|301.4
|78.46
|27006.91
|NBCC India
|151.95
|9.65
|6.78
|176.5
|38.1
|27351.0
|KEC International
|770.9
|32.2
|4.36
|838.25
|520.65
|19818.94
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.2 & ₹282.6 yesterday to end at ₹269.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend