IRCON Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.17 %. The stock closed at 269.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 299.2 and closed at 269.6. The high for the day was 299.2 and the low was 282.6. The market capitalization stood at 26,649.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 301.4 and the 52-week low was 78.46. The BSE trading volume for the day was 405,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON touched a high of 291.4 & a low of 281.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1291.03Support 1280.83
Resistance 2296.32Support 2275.92
Resistance 3301.23Support 3270.63
03 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCON's stock price has increased by 6.51% to reach 287.15, in line with its industry peers. Other companies in the same sector, like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, NBCC India, and KEC International, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 2.73% and 2.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers72.816.7310.1876.5524.9743969.96
Brigade Enterprises1339.254.654.251331.15535.030948.88
IRCON International287.1517.556.51301.478.4627006.91
NBCC India151.959.656.78176.538.127351.0
KEC International770.932.24.36838.25520.6519818.94
03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹269.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.2 & 282.6 yesterday to end at 269.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

