IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Shares Dip in Negative Trading Session

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹198 and closed slightly lower at ₹195.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹201.25 and a low of ₹190.45 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹20,825.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹175.25. The BSE volume recorded was 268,113 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|200.45
|10 Days
|206.14
|20 Days
|203.84
|50 Days
|211.45
|100 Days
|214.15
|300 Days
|240.98
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at ₹191.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹190.64 and ₹199.69 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹190.64 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 199.69 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IRCON has increased by 63.02% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹191.10, reflecting a decrease of 2.23%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 196.02 and 189.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 189.72 and selling near hourly resistance 196.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.48
|Support 1
|190.53
|Resistance 2
|193.42
|Support 2
|189.52
|Resistance 3
|194.43
|Support 3
|188.58
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹201.25 & ₹190.45 yesterday to end at ₹191.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend