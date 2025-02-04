Hello User
IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Shares Dip in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:21 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 195.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.70 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at 198 and closed slightly lower at 195.45. The stock experienced a high of 201.25 and a low of 190.45 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 20,825.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak of 351.65 and a low of 175.25. The BSE volume recorded was 268,113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days200.45
10 Days206.14
20 Days203.84
50 Days211.45
100 Days214.15
300 Days240.98
04 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON trading at ₹191.70, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹195.45

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON share price is at 191.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 190.64 and 199.69 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 190.64 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 199.69 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 63.02% higher than yesterday

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IRCON has increased by 63.02% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 191.10, reflecting a decrease of 2.23%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 196.02 and 189.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 189.72 and selling near hourly resistance 196.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.48Support 1190.53
Resistance 2193.42Support 2189.52
Resistance 3194.43Support 3188.58
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹195.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 201.25 & 190.45 yesterday to end at 191.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

