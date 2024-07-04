Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 275.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 276.8 and closed at 275.15. The stock reached a high of 278.65 and a low of 274. With a market capitalization of 25,967.64 crore, IRCON has a 52-week high of 301.4 and a 52-week low of 79. On the BSE, the stock saw a trading volume of 247,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.92Support 1274.07
Resistance 2281.28Support 2271.58
Resistance 3283.77Support 3269.22
04 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 21.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
04 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13615 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹275.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 278.65 & 274 yesterday to end at 275.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

