IRCON Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹276.8 and closed at ₹275.15. The stock reached a high of ₹278.65 and a low of ₹274. With a market capitalization of ₹25,967.64 crore, IRCON has a 52-week high of ₹301.4 and a 52-week low of ₹79. On the BSE, the stock saw a trading volume of 247,498 shares.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.92
|Support 1
|274.07
|Resistance 2
|281.28
|Support 2
|271.58
|Resistance 3
|283.77
|Support 3
|269.22
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 21.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.65 & ₹274 yesterday to end at ₹275.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend