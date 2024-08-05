Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 286.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.15%
3 Months4.59%
6 Months23.01%
YTD66.86%
1 Year196.83%
05 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.12Support 1280.47
Resistance 2292.33Support 2275.03
Resistance 3297.77Support 3271.82
05 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 6.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34221 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 356 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹286.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 286.95 & 278.8 yesterday to end at 286.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

