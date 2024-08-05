IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.15%
|3 Months
|4.59%
|6 Months
|23.01%
|YTD
|66.86%
|1 Year
|196.83%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.12
|Support 1
|280.47
|Resistance 2
|292.33
|Support 2
|275.03
|Resistance 3
|297.77
|Support 3
|271.82
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 6.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 356 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹286.95 & ₹278.8 yesterday to end at ₹286.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.