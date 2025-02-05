IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹198 and closed at ₹195.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹201.25 and a low of ₹190.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹18,389.90 crore, IRCON has a 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹175.25. The trading volume on BSE was 429,394 shares, indicating moderate market activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 429 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹201.25 & ₹190.45 yesterday to end at ₹192.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend