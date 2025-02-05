Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 195.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.10 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 198 and closed at 195.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 201.25 and a low of 190.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 18,389.90 crore, IRCON has a 52-week high of 351.65 and a low of 175.25. The trading volume on BSE was 429,394 shares, indicating moderate market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12723 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 429 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹195.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 201.25 & 190.45 yesterday to end at 192.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

