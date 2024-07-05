IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCON opened at ₹277.7 and closed at ₹276.1. The stock reached a high of ₹283.95 and a low of ₹277.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,296.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹301.4 and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 523,014 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The IRCON stock has experienced a 4.29% increase, currently trading at ₹291.60. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 234.43% to reach ₹291.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|12.37%
|6 Months
|50.48%
|YTD
|63.21%
|1 Year
|234.43%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.32
|Support 1
|276.37
|Resistance 2
|287.13
|Support 2
|273.23
|Resistance 3
|290.27
|Support 3
|269.42
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 22.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 523 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹283.95 & ₹277.15 yesterday to end at ₹276.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend