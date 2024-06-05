IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹238.45, reached a high of ₹247.9, and closed at ₹237.2. The low for the day was ₹213.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,213.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹301.4, with a low of ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 407,865 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON touched a high of 229.75 & a low of 219.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|228.7
|Support 1
|218.45
|Resistance 2
|234.35
|Support 2
|213.85
|Resistance 3
|238.95
|Support 3
|208.2
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCON's stock price dropped by 6.28% to ₹222.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Brigade Enterprises and NBCC India are declining, whereas KEC International and Kalpataru Projects International are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.24% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Brigade Enterprises
|1175.05
|-54.65
|-4.44
|1386.4
|545.7
|27155.38
|NBCC India
|122.0
|-13.55
|-10.0
|176.5
|38.1
|21960.0
|IRCON International
|222.3
|-14.9
|-6.28
|301.4
|79.0
|20907.66
|KEC International
|717.3
|19.9
|2.85
|838.25
|523.4
|18440.95
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1071.3
|8.0
|0.75
|1369.95
|510.05
|17402.86
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.9 & ₹213.15 yesterday to end at ₹237.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.