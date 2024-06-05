Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -4.41 %. The stock closed at 237.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 238.45, reached a high of 247.9, and closed at 237.2. The low for the day was 213.15. The market capitalization stood at 21,213.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 301.4, with a low of 79. The BSE volume for the day was 407,865 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON touched a high of 229.75 & a low of 219.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1228.7Support 1218.45
Resistance 2234.35Support 2213.85
Resistance 3238.95Support 3208.2
05 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCON's stock price dropped by 6.28% to 222.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Brigade Enterprises and NBCC India are declining, whereas KEC International and Kalpataru Projects International are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.24% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Brigade Enterprises1175.05-54.65-4.441386.4545.727155.38
NBCC India122.0-13.55-10.0176.538.121960.0
IRCON International222.3-14.9-6.28301.479.020907.66
KEC International717.319.92.85838.25523.418440.95
Kalpataru Projects International1071.38.00.751369.95510.0517402.86
05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹237.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 247.9 & 213.15 yesterday to end at 237.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

