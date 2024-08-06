Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -6.36 %. The stock closed at 286.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 265.1 and closed at 286.1. The high for the day was 278.85 and the low was 265.1. The market capitalization of IRCON is 25,196.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 351.65 and the 52-week low is 93.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,669,775 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29056 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹286.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 278.85 & 265.1 yesterday to end at 267.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

