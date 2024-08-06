IRCON Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹265.1 and closed at ₹286.1. The high for the day was ₹278.85 and the low was ₹265.1. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹25,196.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹351.65 and the 52-week low is ₹93.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 2,669,775 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.85 & ₹265.1 yesterday to end at ₹267.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.