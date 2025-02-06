Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 192.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.10 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 194.35 and closed at 192.10, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 197.65 and a low of 193.50 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 18,262.88 crore, IRCON has a 52-week high of 351.65 and a low of 175.25. The BSE reported a trading volume of 479,058 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 202.0, 4.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 201.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
06 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12804 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 479 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹192.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 197.65 & 193.50 yesterday to end at 194.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

