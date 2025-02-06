IRCON Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹194.35 and closed at ₹192.10, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹197.65 and a low of ₹193.50 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹18,262.88 crore, IRCON has a 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹175.25. The BSE reported a trading volume of 479,058 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹202.0, 4.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹201.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 479 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.65 & ₹193.50 yesterday to end at ₹194.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend