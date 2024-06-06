IRCON Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹246.6 and closed at ₹238.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹267.75, while the lowest was ₹243.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,547.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹301.4, and the 52-week low was ₹79. A total of 660,937 shares were traded on the BSE.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 270.47 and 256.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support at 256.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 270.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.75 & ₹243.65 yesterday to end at ₹238.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend