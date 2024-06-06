Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 9.62 %. The stock closed at 238.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 246.6 and closed at 238.1. The highest price reached during the day was 267.75, while the lowest was 243.65. The market capitalization stood at 24,547.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 301.4, and the 52-week low was 79. A total of 660,937 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:36 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 270.47 and 256.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support at 256.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 270.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹238.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 267.75 & 243.65 yesterday to end at 238.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.