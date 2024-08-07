Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 267.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON's stock opened at 267.55 and closed at 267.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 278.75, while the low was 259.3. The market capitalization stands at 24,538.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 351.65 and 96.11 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,477,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1272.6Support 1253.75
Resistance 2285.15Support 2247.45
Resistance 3291.45Support 3234.9
07 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 2.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
07 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25882 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1477 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹267.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 278.75 & 259.3 yesterday to end at 260.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

