IRCON Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON's stock opened at ₹267.55 and closed at ₹267.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹278.75, while the low was ₹259.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹24,538.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹351.65 and ₹96.11 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,477,607 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.6
|Support 1
|253.75
|Resistance 2
|285.15
|Support 2
|247.45
|Resistance 3
|291.45
|Support 3
|234.9
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 2.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1477 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.75 & ₹259.3 yesterday to end at ₹260.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.