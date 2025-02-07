IRCON Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹195 and closed slightly lower at ₹194.10. The stock reached a high of ₹195.20 and a low of ₹190, indicating some volatility throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹18,013.54 crore, IRCON's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹175.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 244,494 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at ₹190.60. Over the past year, IRCON's shares have dropped by 15.90%, reaching ₹190.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23603.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.07%
|3 Months
|-4.93%
|6 Months
|-26.9%
|YTD
|-9.06%
|1 Year
|-15.9%
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|194.26
|Support 1
|188.87
|Resistance 2
|197.52
|Support 2
|186.74
|Resistance 3
|199.65
|Support 3
|183.48
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹202.0, 5.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹201.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12708 k
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹194.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹195.20 & ₹190 yesterday to end at ₹191.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend