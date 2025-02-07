Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 194.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.45 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 195 and closed slightly lower at 194.10. The stock reached a high of 195.20 and a low of 190, indicating some volatility throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 18,013.54 crore, IRCON's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 351.65 and a low of 175.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 244,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:15:54 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at 190.60. Over the past year, IRCON's shares have dropped by 15.90%, reaching 190.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23603.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.07%
3 Months-4.93%
6 Months-26.9%
YTD-9.06%
1 Year-15.9%
07 Feb 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1194.26Support 1188.87
Resistance 2197.52Support 2186.74
Resistance 3199.65Support 3183.48
07 Feb 2025, 08:31:37 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 202.0, 5.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 201.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
07 Feb 2025, 08:16:18 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12708 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:00:39 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹194.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 195.20 & 190 yesterday to end at 191.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

