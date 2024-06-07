Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 249.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 249.95 and closed at 249.05. The high for the day was 254 and the low was 245.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is 23,343.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 301.4 and the 52-week low is 79. On the BSE, the trading volume for IRCON was 494,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 252.28 and 246.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 246.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 252.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹249.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 254 & 245.65 yesterday to end at 249.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

