IRCON Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹249.95 and closed at ₹249.05. The high for the day was ₹254 and the low was ₹245.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹23,343.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹301.4 and the 52-week low is ₹79. On the BSE, the trading volume for IRCON was 494,793 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 252.28 and 246.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 246.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 252.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254 & ₹245.65 yesterday to end at ₹249.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.