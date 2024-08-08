IRCON Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹270, reached a high of ₹276.4, and a low of ₹261.5 before closing at ₹260.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,807.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹351.65 and ₹96.11 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 497,729 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The IRCON share price has decreased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹273.60. Over the past year, IRCON shares have gained 175.41%, reaching ₹273.60. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.95%
|3 Months
|6.38%
|6 Months
|19.3%
|YTD
|60.12%
|1 Year
|175.41%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.98
|Support 1
|265.13
|Resistance 2
|285.62
|Support 2
|255.92
|Resistance 3
|294.83
|Support 3
|250.28
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 2.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 497 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.4 & ₹261.5 yesterday to end at ₹274.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.