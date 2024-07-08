IRCON Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹288.5, reached a high of ₹316, and closed at ₹279.6 with a low of ₹286.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹28,944.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹316 and ₹79, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,821,969 shares traded.
08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹279.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹316 & ₹286.45 yesterday to end at ₹279.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend