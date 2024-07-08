Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 10.07 %. The stock closed at 279.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 288.5, reached a high of 316, and closed at 279.6 with a low of 286.45. The market capitalization stood at 28,944.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 316 and 79, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,821,969 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹279.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 316 & 286.45 yesterday to end at 279.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

