IRCON Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 274.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.05 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 274.6 and closed at 274.4. The stock reached a high of 283.4 and a low of 268.35. The market capitalization of IRCON stands at 25,398.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 351.65 and the 52-week low is 96.11. The BSE trading volume for IRCON was 640,699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23357 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 640 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹274.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 283.4 & 268.35 yesterday to end at 270.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

