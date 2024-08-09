IRCON Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹274.6 and closed at ₹274.4. The stock reached a high of ₹283.4 and a low of ₹268.35. The market capitalization of IRCON stands at ₹25,398.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹351.65 and the 52-week low is ₹96.11. The BSE trading volume for IRCON was 640,699 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 640 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹283.4 & ₹268.35 yesterday to end at ₹270.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.