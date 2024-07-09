Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 6.22 %. The stock closed at 307.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 313.2 and closed at 307.75. The high for the day was 334.35, and the low was 310.95. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at 30,745.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 316 and 79 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 5,411,353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1335.78Support 1312.03
Resistance 2347.02Support 2299.52
Resistance 3359.53Support 3288.28
09 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 33.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
09 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21037 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 256.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

09 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹307.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 334.35 & 310.95 yesterday to end at 307.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.