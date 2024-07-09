IRCON Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹313.2 and closed at ₹307.75. The high for the day was ₹334.35, and the low was ₹310.95. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at ₹30,745.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹316 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCON was 5,411,353 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.78
|Support 1
|312.03
|Resistance 2
|347.02
|Support 2
|299.52
|Resistance 3
|359.53
|Support 3
|288.28
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 33.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 256.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.35 & ₹310.95 yesterday to end at ₹307.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend