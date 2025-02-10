IRCON Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹191.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹190.90. The stock reached a high of ₹191.95 and a low of ₹187.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹17,783.02 crore, IRCON's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹351.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹175.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 177,216 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|191.69
|Support 1
|187.34
|Resistance 2
|194.0
|Support 2
|185.3
|Resistance 3
|196.04
|Support 3
|182.99
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹202.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹201.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.95 & ₹187.75 yesterday to end at ₹189. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend