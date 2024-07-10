IRCON Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹330.75 and closed at ₹326.9. The high for the day was ₹336.8 and the low was ₹303.45. The market capitalization of IRCON was ₹29,424.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹334.35 and the 52-week low was ₹79. The total BSE volume for the day was 1,527,425 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has increased by 3.24% today, trading at ₹323.00. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant gain of 279.60% to reach ₹323.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.59%
|3 Months
|26.3%
|6 Months
|72.33%
|YTD
|82.38%
|1 Year
|279.6%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|331.23
|Support 1
|297.73
|Resistance 2
|350.72
|Support 2
|283.72
|Resistance 3
|364.73
|Support 3
|264.23
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 30.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1527 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.8 & ₹303.45 yesterday to end at ₹326.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend