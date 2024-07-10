Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -4.3 %. The stock closed at 326.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.85 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at 330.75 and closed at 326.9. The high for the day was 336.8 and the low was 303.45. The market capitalization of IRCON was 29,424.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 334.35 and the 52-week low was 79. The total BSE volume for the day was 1,527,425 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has increased by 3.24% today, trading at 323.00. Over the past year, IRCON shares have seen a significant gain of 279.60% to reach 323.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.59%
3 Months26.3%
6 Months72.33%
YTD82.38%
1 Year279.6%
10 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1331.23Support 1297.73
Resistance 2350.72Support 2283.72
Resistance 3364.73Support 3264.23
10 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 30.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
10 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22443 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1527 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹326.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 336.8 & 303.45 yesterday to end at 326.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

