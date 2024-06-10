IRCON Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹249.95 and closed at ₹249.05. The stock reached a high of ₹254 and a low of ₹245.65. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹23,578.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹301.4 and the 52-week low is ₹79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 1,064,514 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.18
|Support 1
|246.03
|Resistance 2
|258.12
|Support 2
|241.82
|Resistance 3
|262.33
|Support 3
|237.88
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 13.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1064 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254 & ₹245.65 yesterday to end at ₹249.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.