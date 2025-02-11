IRCON Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹191.80 and closed at ₹189, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹193.20 and a low of ₹186.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹17,778.31 crore, IRCON's shares traded a volume of 166,536 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹175.25.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.20 & ₹186.50 yesterday to end at ₹188.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend