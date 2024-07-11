IRCON Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON's stock opened at ₹315.45 and closed at ₹312.85. The high for the day was ₹326, while the low was ₹306.55. The market capitalization of IRCON stood at ₹30,040.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹336.8, and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 3,216,899 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326 & ₹306.55 yesterday to end at ₹319.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend