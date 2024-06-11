IRCON Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹253.65 and closed at ₹250.70. The stock reached a high of ₹258 and a low of ₹249.15 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,658.67 crores. The 52-week high and low for IRCON are ₹301.40 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 437,297 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has increased by 2.34% and is currently trading at ₹257.50. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 202.10% to ₹257.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.3%
|3 Months
|10.45%
|6 Months
|54.1%
|YTD
|46.82%
|1 Year
|202.1%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|256.55
|Support 1
|247.6
|Resistance 2
|261.75
|Support 2
|243.85
|Resistance 3
|265.5
|Support 3
|238.65
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 14.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 437 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258 & ₹249.15 yesterday to end at ₹250.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.