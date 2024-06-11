Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 253.65 and closed at 250.70. The stock reached a high of 258 and a low of 249.15 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 23,658.67 crores. The 52-week high and low for IRCON are 301.40 and 79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 437,297 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCON has increased by 2.34% and is currently trading at 257.50. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 202.10% to 257.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.3%
3 Months10.45%
6 Months54.1%
YTD46.82%
1 Year202.1%
11 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1256.55Support 1247.6
Resistance 2261.75Support 2243.85
Resistance 3265.5Support 3238.65
11 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 14.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0011
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
11 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21260 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 437 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹250.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258 & 249.15 yesterday to end at 250.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

