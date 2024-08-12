IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹270.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹270.05. The stock reached a high of ₹274.7 and a low of ₹263.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹24,895.45 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹96.11. The BSE volume was 1,625,722 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|271.78
|Support 1
|260.43
|Resistance 2
|279.02
|Support 2
|256.32
|Resistance 3
|283.13
|Support 3
|249.08
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 1.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1625 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.7 & ₹263.65 yesterday to end at ₹264.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.