IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 270.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 270.6 and closed slightly lower at 270.05. The stock reached a high of 274.7 and a low of 263.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 24,895.45 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 351.65 and a low of 96.11. The BSE volume was 1,625,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1271.78Support 1260.43
Resistance 2279.02Support 2256.32
Resistance 3283.13Support 3249.08
12 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 268.0, 1.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 194.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0001
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
12 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22750 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1625 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹270.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 274.7 & 263.65 yesterday to end at 264.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.