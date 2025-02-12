Explore
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -4.87 %. The stock closed at 188.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at 189.45 and closed slightly lower at 188.95, marking a daily high of 189.45 and a low of 177.50. The market capitalization stood at 16,912.69 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 351.65 and a low of 175.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 662,027 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:16:25 AM IST

IRCON Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCON Live Updates: The price of IRCON shares has decreased by -5.98%, currently trading at 169.00. Over the past year, IRCON shares have declined by -17.22%, also settling at 169.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.81%
3 Months-6.21%
6 Months-28.5%
YTD-12.0%
1 Year-17.22%
12 Feb 2025, 09:01:04 AM IST

IRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit drops 65% to ₹86 crore, revenue down 10% YoY; dividend declared

IRCON International Q3 Results: The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal fell 10 per cent to 2,612.86 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ircon-international-q3-results-net-profit-drops-65-to-rs-86-crore-revenue-down-10-yoy-dividend-declared-11739282285432.html

12 Feb 2025, 09:01:04 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea, IRCON, Vedanta, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-adani-group-stocks-irctc-vodafone-idea-ircon-vedanta-and-more-11739293175964.html

12 Feb 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1186.23Support 1176.72
Resistance 2192.57Support 2173.55
Resistance 3195.74Support 3167.21
12 Feb 2025, 08:31:39 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 202.0, 12.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 201.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12681 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 662 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02:35 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹188.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 189.45 & 177.50 yesterday to end at 179.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

