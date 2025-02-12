IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹189.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹188.95, marking a daily high of ₹189.45 and a low of ₹177.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,912.69 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹175.25. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 662,027 shares.
IRCON Live Updates: The price of IRCON shares has decreased by -5.98%, currently trading at ₹169.00. Over the past year, IRCON shares have declined by -17.22%, also settling at ₹169.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.81%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|-28.5%
|YTD
|-12.0%
|1 Year
|-17.22%
IRCON International Q3 Results: The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal fell 10 per cent to ₹2,612.86 crore
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|186.23
|Support 1
|176.72
|Resistance 2
|192.57
|Support 2
|173.55
|Resistance 3
|195.74
|Support 3
|167.21
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹202.0, 12.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹201.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 662 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹189.45 & ₹177.50 yesterday to end at ₹179.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend