IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -4.87 %. The stock closed at 188.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.