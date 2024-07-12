IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹322.05, reached a high of ₹324.75, and a low of ₹311.65 before closing at ₹319.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,087.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹336.8 and a low of ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 2,200,611 shares traded.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|325.57
|Support 1
|312.47
|Resistance 2
|331.68
|Support 2
|305.48
|Resistance 3
|338.67
|Support 3
|299.37
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹268.0, 16.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹194.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹324.75 & ₹311.65 yesterday to end at ₹319.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend