Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 272 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at 272 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 272.85 and a low of 268.85. The market capitalization of IRCON is 25,487.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 301.4 and the 52-week low is 79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 252,039 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:01:40 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 20.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 281.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0011
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
12 Jun 2024, 10:46:25 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.17% lower than yesterday

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCON traded until 10 AM is down by 54.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 271, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:37:56 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON touched a high of 272.7 & a low of 270.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1272.33Support 1269.63
Resistance 2273.87Support 2268.47
Resistance 3275.03Support 3266.93
12 Jun 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:52:50 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IRCON Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCON's stock price dropped by 0.46% to reach 270.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Brigade Enterprises is declining, but NBCC India, NCC, and KEC International are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Brigade Enterprises1392.6-5.4-0.391437.0545.732182.95
NBCC India158.31.751.12176.538.128494.0
IRCON International270.75-1.25-0.46301.479.025464.46
NCC326.651.10.34336.8117.420508.61
KEC International822.64.60.56838.25537.3521148.09
12 Jun 2024, 09:30:20 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹272 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 272.85 & 268.85 yesterday to end at 272. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

