IRCON Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON opened at ₹272 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹272.85 and a low of ₹268.85. The market capitalization of IRCON is ₹25,487.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹301.4 and the 52-week low is ₹79. The BSE volume for IRCON was 252,039 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 20.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹281.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.17% lower than yesterday
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The volume of IRCON traded until 10 AM is down by 54.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹271, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON touched a high of 272.7 & a low of 270.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.33
|Support 1
|269.63
|Resistance 2
|273.87
|Support 2
|268.47
|Resistance 3
|275.03
|Support 3
|266.93
IRCON Share Price Today Live:
IRCON INTERNATIONAL
IRCON INTERNATIONAL
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
IRCON Share Price Today Live: Today, IRCON's stock price dropped by 0.46% to reach ₹270.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Brigade Enterprises is declining, but NBCC India, NCC, and KEC International are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Brigade Enterprises
|1392.6
|-5.4
|-0.39
|1437.0
|545.7
|32182.95
|NBCC India
|158.3
|1.75
|1.12
|176.5
|38.1
|28494.0
|IRCON International
|270.75
|-1.25
|-0.46
|301.4
|79.0
|25464.46
|NCC
|326.65
|1.1
|0.34
|336.8
|117.4
|20508.61
|KEC International
|822.6
|4.6
|0.56
|838.25
|537.35
|21148.09
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹272 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹272.85 & ₹268.85 yesterday to end at ₹272. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend