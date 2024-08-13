IRCON Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹264.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹264.7. The stock reached a high of ₹276.6 and a low of ₹259.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹25,591.43 crore. Notably, IRCON's 52-week high is ₹351.65, and its 52-week low is ₹96.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,840,726 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON's share price has increased by 1.03% and is currently trading at ₹274.90. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 163.54% to reach ₹274.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|10.69%
|6 Months
|40.08%
|YTD
|58.75%
|1 Year
|163.54%
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.75
|Support 1
|262.3
|Resistance 2
|286.9
|Support 2
|252.0
|Resistance 3
|297.2
|Support 3
|244.85
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 7.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹201.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹268.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1840 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.6 & ₹259.25 yesterday to end at ₹272.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.