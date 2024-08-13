Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 2.8 %. The stock closed at 264.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.1 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 264.1 and closed slightly higher at 264.7. The stock reached a high of 276.6 and a low of 259.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 25,591.43 crore. Notably, IRCON's 52-week high is 351.65, and its 52-week low is 96.11. The BSE volume for the day was 1,840,726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON's share price has increased by 1.03% and is currently trading at 274.90. Over the past year, IRCON shares have surged by 163.54% to reach 274.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months10.69%
6 Months40.08%
YTD58.75%
1 Year163.54%
13 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1279.75Support 1262.3
Resistance 2286.9Support 2252.0
Resistance 3297.2Support 3244.85
13 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 7.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 201.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 268.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0111
    Buy0001
    Hold2111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
13 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19067 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1840 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹264.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 276.6 & 259.25 yesterday to end at 272.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

