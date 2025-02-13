Explore
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

IRCON Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -6.04 %. The stock closed at 179.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.90 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at 164.95 and closed at 179.75, reflecting a notable gain. The stock reached a high of 172 and a low of 159.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 15,885.31 crore, the company's stock performance remains strong despite a 52-week high of 351.65 and a low of 175.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,507,114 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:19:36 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 169.05. However, over the past year, IRCON's shares have declined by 17.22%, also settling at 169.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.81%
3 Months-6.21%
6 Months-28.5%
YTD-12.0%
1 Year-17.22%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.4Support 1161.03
Resistance 2178.88Support 2154.14
Resistance 3185.77Support 3148.66
13 Feb 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 202.0, 19.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 201.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:20:12 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11464 k

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 203.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1507 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:01:55 AM IST

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: IRCON closed at ₹179.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 172 & 159.70 yesterday to end at 168.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

