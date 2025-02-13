IRCON share price Today Live Updates : IRCON Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON's stock opened at ₹164.95 and closed at ₹179.75, reflecting a notable gain. The stock reached a high of ₹172 and a low of ₹159.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹15,885.31 crore, the company's stock performance remains strong despite a 52-week high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹175.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,507,114 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Live Updates: IRCON share price is at ₹171 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.03 and ₹173.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 173.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCON has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹169.05. However, over the past year, IRCON's shares have declined by 17.22%, also settling at ₹169.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.81%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|-28.5%
|YTD
|-12.0%
|1 Year
|-17.22%
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.4
|Support 1
|161.03
|Resistance 2
|178.88
|Support 2
|154.14
|Resistance 3
|185.77
|Support 3
|148.66
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹202.0, 19.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹201.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 203.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1507 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹172 & ₹159.70 yesterday to end at ₹168.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend