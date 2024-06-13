IRCON Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON had an open and close price of ₹272 with a high of ₹275.75 and a low of ₹268.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,605.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹301.4 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,458,567 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22565 k
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1458 k.
13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹272 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹275.75 & ₹268.85 yesterday to end at ₹272. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend