IRCON Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 272 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IRCON had an open and close price of 272 with a high of 275.75 and a low of 268.85. The market capitalization stood at 25,605.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 301.4 and 79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,458,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22565 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1458 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹272 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 275.75 & 268.85 yesterday to end at 272. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

