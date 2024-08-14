Hello User
IRCON Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCON stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 272.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.3 per share. Investors should monitor IRCON stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at 273.8 and closed at 272.1, experiencing a high of 276.95 and a low of 265.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 25234.04 crore. Throughout the 52-week period, IRCON's stock ranged between a high of 351.65 and a low of 98.3. The BSE volume for the day was 968,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18180 k

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 968 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCON Share Price Today Live: IRCON closed at ₹272.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 276.95 & 265.5 yesterday to end at 268.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

