IRCON Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹273.8 and closed at ₹272.1, experiencing a high of ₹276.95 and a low of ₹265.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹25234.04 crore. Throughout the 52-week period, IRCON's stock ranged between a high of ₹351.65 and a low of ₹98.3. The BSE volume for the day was 968,169 shares.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 968 k.
IRCON Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.95 & ₹265.5 yesterday to end at ₹268.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.