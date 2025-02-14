IRCON Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

IRCON Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCON opened at ₹168.55 and closed at ₹168.90, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹172.65 and a low of ₹166.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹15,745.97 crore, IRCON's performance was noteworthy as it remained well below its 52-week high of ₹351.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹159.70. The BSE volume recorded was 770,343 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCON on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.12
|Support 1
|164.98
|Resistance 2
|174.96
|Support 2
|162.68
|Resistance 3
|177.26
|Support 3
|158.84
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹144.0, 13.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 770 k.
IRCON Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.65 & ₹166.15 yesterday to end at ₹167.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend